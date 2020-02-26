|
|
Ruby Zavona
Sevierville - Ruby Carol Zavona, age 81 of Sevierville, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020.Ruby was a lifelong resident of Sevier County and grew up in the Fairgarden community. She graduated from Sevier County High School and worked for the State of Tennessee as a secretary,mostly at Sevier County Health Department, for more than 30 years. Ruby was a longtime member of Bethel Baptist Church and later attended First United Methodist Church, Sevierville. She was preceded in death her parents B.R. and Ray Thomas and brother Clarence "Ed" Thomas; niece Pam McNabb and nephew Gary Thomas. Ruby loved her family and grandchildren and is survived by her son Pastor David Zavona and wife Melissa; grandchildren Zechariah and Dinah Zavona; brother Delmar Thomas and wife Carolyn; sister Ronda Whaley and husband Loy; niece Karen Atchley and husband Brent.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to one of three causes in the name of Ruby Zavona: Bethel Baptist Church, 2776 Bethel Church Road, Sevierville, TN 37876 or Sevierville First United Methodist Church or Mary Patterson's Appalachian Relief Fund (make checks to the church) in care of Sevierville First United Methodist Church, 214 Cedar Street, Sevierville, TN 37862.The family will receive friends 1-3 PM Sunday with funeral service to follow at 3 PM in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Rev. Kenneth Stansberry and Pastor David Zavona officiating. Interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery. Online condolence may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020