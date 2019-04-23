|
Rufus "Wayman" Whaley
Knoxville, TN
Rufus "Wayman" Whaley, age 87, of Knoxville passed away at home surrounded by his family, Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Gibson Whaley; parents, Andrew and Grace Whaley; son-in-law, Hervie Hartman, Jr.; brothers, Dee Dee Whaley, James Whaley, Garland Whaley; and sisters, Sharon Carver and Polly Young. He is survived by daughters, Donna Sise Hartman and Debbie Whaley McLain; granddaughters, Brandi Sise and Stephanie Wasserman (David), great-grandsons, Ian Sise, Daniel Wasserman, Benjamin Wasserman; brothers, Aaron Whaley (Faye), Martin Whaley (Juanita), Winfield Whaley; sisters, JoAnn Hudgins, Roma McGhee (Allan), and Mildred Stratton; and special cousin Chasey Christian.
Wayman retired from The City of Knoxville Service Department after 50+ years. He was a member of the Mason Cherokee Lodge #728. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His family was his life. Wayman was a member of Mountain View United Methodist Church and attended The Church of God of the Union Assembly with his extended family for the past several years.
The family would like to give special thanks to caregivers, Jan Knoll, Margo Hirt, The Visiting Angels and Tennova Hospice.
Service will be held at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm on Wednesday, April 24 followed by a 7:00 pm funeral service. Friends and family will meet at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel at 10:30 am on Thursday, April 25 to process to Highland Memorial Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service.
Memorials in Wayman's name may be made to The Hospice Promise Foundation in care of Tennova Hospice, 7447 Andersonville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37938. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019