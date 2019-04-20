Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Interment
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Valley View Cemetery
Elk Valley, TN
View Map
Russell Harold Douglas passed away at the age of 90 at Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center on Thursday, April 18, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born and raised in Elk Valley, Tennessee. He worked in the nearby coal mines until moving to Toledo, Ohio as a young man. He soon met the love of his life, Reba Hyden, by chance at a church revival. They spent 66 years in adoring love. Russell enjoyed gardening and writing stories about love, his family, and his devout faith. He was preceded in death by son David Douglas; parents William and Mary Douglas; sisters Nola Fuller, Gertie Yancey and Shirley Key; and brothers William Douglas Jr. and Herman Douglas. He is survived by wife Reba Douglas; son Lavern Douglas and wife Janice; granddaughter Ashley Douglas; grandson Christian Young; brother Raymond Douglas; and sisters Eleanor Yelverton and Geraldine Hearn. Russell and Reba have been devoted attendees and choir members of Central Church of God in Knoxville for several years, and are loved by countless friends and family. The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00pm, Monday, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with funeral service to follow at 2:00pm. Following the service family and friends will meet at Valley View Cemetery in Elk Valley, Campbell County, for internment at 4:00pm. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
