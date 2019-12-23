|
|
Russell Hilton
Knoxville - Russell Pascal "Rusty" Hilton, age 69, of Knoxville passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at his home. Rusty retired from Sunshine Industries, he was a Special Olympian, and was actively involved with Rocky Hill ballpark.
He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Bobbie Hilton. Survivors include his brothers and sister Betty June Hitchcock (James), Charles Robert Hilton, Jacky Hilton (Sherry), and Gary Hilton (Jennifer), several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by beloved aunts Doris Branum, Charlotte Tobler, and Brenda Neal and families.
The family will receive friends Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Berry Highland Memorial from 1:00pm to 3:00pm with a graveside service to 3:00pm, Rev. Clint Johnson officiating. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019