Russell Howard Herndon Obituary
Russell Howard Herndon

Knoxville - Russell Howard Herndon, age 97, of Knoxville passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Howard was born on January 31, 1922, in Pleasant View, TN, to the late Russell Roscoe and Esther Woodson Herndon. He was the salutatorian of the class of 1940 at Cheatham County Central High School and graduated from Tennessee Polytechnic Institute with a degree in electrical engineering. During World War II, he enlisted in the Navy and served his country as an officer aboard the USS LST-122.

Howard settled in Knoxville and worked at TVA for about 40 years. His work there included being group head of the section doing electrical wiring design for all hydro, steam, and nuclear plants for electrical generation. After retiring, he attended Roane State Community College and earned a degree in respiratory therapy. He then worked at Park West Hospital in Knoxville as a respiratory therapist for thirteen years.

Howard was a member of Church Street United Methodist Church and the Murphy Builders Sunday School Class. He was very caring and giving, including awarding many scholarships to students so that they could attend the University of Tennessee. An avid tennis player, he also spent much time at the Knoxville Racquet Club.

In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by two wives, Mary Shoun Herndon and Jeane Gryder Herndon, and sister, Jean Herndon Moore. He is survived by two sons, Russell Macon Herndon of Knoxville and Todd Howard Herndon of Nashville; sister, Billie Herndon (Douglas) True of Centerville, TN; stepson, Robert (Carrie) Routh of Cordova, TN; stepdaughter, Kelly (Roger) Boling of Knoxville; four step-granddaughters; sister-in-law, Dorene Gryder of Knoxville; and brother-in-law, Geoff Gryder of Knoxville.

The family will receive friends Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, immediately followed by a graveside service at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Palmer Cantler officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
