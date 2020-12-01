So thankful and blessed to have known Mr. Russ Hammonds! He was a great friend to my family and I will always cherish the memories of every year knowing we could depend on his support of my dad’s golf tournament, The Tot Waldon Invitational. I will also cherish the memories of his help in my early career days with State Farm. He was a true gentleman and I am so thankful for his friendship. I will always remember his sweet smile and his kindness! My thoughts and prayers to his entire family and especially Ms. Diane. Blessings to all of you! Sincerely, Susan Waldon-Denton

Friend