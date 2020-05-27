Russell Orville Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell Orville Brown

Knoxville - Russell Orville Brown, age 90, was born March 7, 1930 in Knoxville, TN to Herman A. & Helen E. Russell Brown. He passed away at his home Sunday, May 17, 2020. A Navy Veteran, and 1954 University of Tennessee Electrical Engineering graduate, Russell worked for Schlumberger Well Service for over 26 years, retiring as Senior Sales Engineer for their Southeast Division. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Douglas S Brown; his sister, Barbara Cheek and brother, Thomas Brown. Russell is survived by his two sons, Edward A. Brown and wife, Virginia (Savannah, GA), D. Russell Brown and wife, Melba (Keller, TX); daughter, Patricia E. Davis and husband, Robert (Sherman, TX); step-son, John Ratcliff and wife, Mary (Shreveport, LA); step-daughter, Beth Batey (San Antonio, TX); near daughter-in-law, Cris Noll (Morton Grove, IL); sister-in-law, Sandra & husband, Ed Turner (Knoxville). His many grandchildren include: Hope & husband, Dan Owen (Knoxville), Matthew R. Brown (Ft. Worth, TX), Allison & husband, Brandon Weddle (Princeton, TX), Meredith & husband, Sam Shapiro (Los Angeles, CA), Bethany Simons (San Francisco, CA), Mitchell, Mary Frances & Walker Ratcliff (all of Shreveport, LA), Jordan & wife, Briana Batey (McMinnville, Oregon), Kazdan & wife, Jenna Batey (Hill AFB, Layton, Utah), Kylee & husband, Jason Haueter (Rexburg, Idaho), McKenzee, Eathan & Gracee Batey (all of San Antonio, TX). Russell's very dear nieces and nephews, Janis & husband, Bob Crye, Vicki Cheek, Steve & wife, Brenda Brown, and Michael & wife, Paula Brown, all of Knoxville. The family will receive friends from 9:00am - 10:45am Monday, June 2nd at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with a 11:00am graveside service to follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery. Pallbearers are Ed Brown, D. Russ Brown, Dan Owen, Steve Brown, Michael Brown, and Bob Crye.

Berry Lynnhust Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN 37918 (865)689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
8656898888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved