Russell Orville Brown
Knoxville - Russell Orville Brown, age 90, was born March 7, 1930 in Knoxville, TN to Herman A. & Helen E. Russell Brown. He passed away at his home Sunday, May 17, 2020. A Navy Veteran, and 1954 University of Tennessee Electrical Engineering graduate, Russell worked for Schlumberger Well Service for over 26 years, retiring as Senior Sales Engineer for their Southeast Division. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Douglas S Brown; his sister, Barbara Cheek and brother, Thomas Brown. Russell is survived by his two sons, Edward A. Brown and wife, Virginia (Savannah, GA), D. Russell Brown and wife, Melba (Keller, TX); daughter, Patricia E. Davis and husband, Robert (Sherman, TX); step-son, John Ratcliff and wife, Mary (Shreveport, LA); step-daughter, Beth Batey (San Antonio, TX); near daughter-in-law, Cris Noll (Morton Grove, IL); sister-in-law, Sandra & husband, Ed Turner (Knoxville). His many grandchildren include: Hope & husband, Dan Owen (Knoxville), Matthew R. Brown (Ft. Worth, TX), Allison & husband, Brandon Weddle (Princeton, TX), Meredith & husband, Sam Shapiro (Los Angeles, CA), Bethany Simons (San Francisco, CA), Mitchell, Mary Frances & Walker Ratcliff (all of Shreveport, LA), Jordan & wife, Briana Batey (McMinnville, Oregon), Kazdan & wife, Jenna Batey (Hill AFB, Layton, Utah), Kylee & husband, Jason Haueter (Rexburg, Idaho), McKenzee, Eathan & Gracee Batey (all of San Antonio, TX). Russell's very dear nieces and nephews, Janis & husband, Bob Crye, Vicki Cheek, Steve & wife, Brenda Brown, and Michael & wife, Paula Brown, all of Knoxville. The family will receive friends from 9:00am - 10:45am Monday, June 2nd at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with a 11:00am graveside service to follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery. Pallbearers are Ed Brown, D. Russ Brown, Dan Owen, Steve Brown, Michael Brown, and Bob Crye.
Berry Lynnhust Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN 37918 (865)689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 27 to May 31, 2020.