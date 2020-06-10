Russell Phelton Bridges,



Knoxville - Russell Phelton Bridges, age 55, went home on June 8, 2020.



Russell was preceded by mother and father Betty Yvonne "Vonne" Bridges and Jimmy G. Bridges, Sr. Also, by his brother Quenton Michael Bridges.



His is survived by brothers Jimmy "Gary" Bridges, Jr. (wife Pamelia Kincaid Bridges) who is currently stationed in Abu Dhabi, Ruwais, U.A.E.; Robert Charles "Bobby" Bridges; Douglas Washington; Corry Griffin; and sister Yanni Griffin.



He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and other relatives too many to count.



Special mention to long devoted Cousin Addie May Whittington Brown and friends Frank "Tweet" Kincaid, Jr. and Misty Turner. Your continued visits and care meant the world to Russell.



Russell will be missed by his many friends of the Walter P. Taylor Homes community and the staff of Serene Manor Medical Center of Knoxville, Tn.



It was Russell's wishes to be cremated. And considering the threat of spreading the COVID-19 virus, no services will be held. Please keep Russell in your prayers.



Russell can be viewed Saturday June 13th 2020 from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. A Celebration of Live Service will be held at a later date.



Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store