Russell Phelton Bridges
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell Phelton Bridges,

Knoxville - Russell Phelton Bridges, age 55, went home on June 8, 2020.

Russell was preceded by mother and father Betty Yvonne "Vonne" Bridges and Jimmy G. Bridges, Sr. Also, by his brother Quenton Michael Bridges.

His is survived by brothers Jimmy "Gary" Bridges, Jr. (wife Pamelia Kincaid Bridges) who is currently stationed in Abu Dhabi, Ruwais, U.A.E.; Robert Charles "Bobby" Bridges; Douglas Washington; Corry Griffin; and sister Yanni Griffin.

He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and other relatives too many to count.

Special mention to long devoted Cousin Addie May Whittington Brown and friends Frank "Tweet" Kincaid, Jr. and Misty Turner. Your continued visits and care meant the world to Russell.

Russell will be missed by his many friends of the Walter P. Taylor Homes community and the staff of Serene Manor Medical Center of Knoxville, Tn.

It was Russell's wishes to be cremated. And considering the threat of spreading the COVID-19 virus, no services will be held. Please keep Russell in your prayers.

Russell can be viewed Saturday June 13th 2020 from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. A Celebration of Live Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Viewing
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved