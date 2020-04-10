Services
Resources
Russell Timothy Strand


1956 - 2020
Russell Timothy Strand, a precious and beautiful soul went peacefully home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 7, 2020. A kind and compassionate man with a willing heart to help others. The outdoors was a place of comfort; he enjoyed hunting, fishing, walking in the woods, gardening, and ginseng hunting. God, family, and country was priority to him; he proudly served in the US Army. Russell was born in Intl. Falls, MN on January 8, 1956 to the late Ronald E. Strand and Alice L. Strand Taylor. He is preceded in death by parents, sister, Candace, many loved ones and special friends. Forever loved and sorely missed by wife, Bobbie Cardwell Strand, children and children he loved as his own, Sam, Monica (Juan), Emili, Gary, Mary Ann. Special Nephews; Jason and Dereck. Grandchildren: Rowan, Aiden, Zander, and Michael. Fur baby Shadow. Brother, Charles. Sisters: Della, Kathy, Donna (Art), Cheryl, Cindy, Tina, Carol, Lori (Joe), Connie (Dan) of MN. Melanie, Ann, and Stephanie of Canada; Many extended family and lots of special friends. A special THANK YOU to the Rogersville VA Clinic Staff, Mt. Home VA H.B.P.C Partners and those who shared in the journey of his life. A Celebration of Life will be announced when date can be finalized. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is serving the family of Russell Timothy Strand.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
