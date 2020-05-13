|
Russell Timothy Wilbanks
Russell Timothy Wilbanks age 38, of Knoxville, passed away May 5, 2020. Attended University of TN , Commercial Diver. Preceded in death by sister Kathaleen M. Wilbanks. Survived by Parents Carlos and Rebecca (Vincent) Wilbanks, brother Carlos (Denise) Wilbanks and sister Lisa Wilbanks. Daughters McKayla and Isis Wilbanks. Loved by family and friends. Private Memorial Service for family.May 15, 2020. Arrangements by CFS of TN .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 13 to May 15, 2020