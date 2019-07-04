|
Russell V. Orr Jr.
Knoxville - Knoxville - Russell V. Orr Jr. went home to be with his Heavenly Father Friday, June 28, 2019. Survived by his wife of 27 years, Diane M. Orr, sister Susan Woods, daughter Cynthia D. Campbell Orr, 7 step children, 15 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm at Walker Cemetery in Sharps Chapel for a 1:00 pm graveside service on Saturday, July 6, 2019, Rev. Toby Webber officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
