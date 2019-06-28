|
|
Russell Waggoner
Naples, FL - Russell Waggoner: 94, died June 23, 2019. He was a native of Ashland, Kentucky and resident of Naples, Florida. He spent the majority of his life residing in Kingsport, Tennessee and his beloved home on Boone Lake in Gray, Tennessee near Johnson City.
He worked for Frigidaire in Dayton, Ohio as a welder and was a veteran of World War II serving in the Navy as an airplane metalsmith. He was the retired Founder and Owner of Rental Uniform Service, starting the company with his Father, Russell Waggoner Sr. (Pop) in Kingsport, Tennessee in 1949. The company grew to 41 companies across the Mid and Southeast U.S.
He was an avid sportsman; water skier, snow skier, fisherman, and golfer.
Russell attended Pleasant View Baptist Church in Kingsport, Tennessee. He also attended Naples First Church of the Nazarene in Naples, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Carol; his brother Frank Waggoner, and father, Russell Waggoner, Sr.
Survivors are brother, Don Waggoner (Zelma); daughters, Brenda Mills (Ken), Bobbi Maltsberger (Randy); son, Buddy Waggoner (Debbie); grandchildren, Josh Mills (Heather), Adam Mills, Hali Hoag (Jared), and Hunter Maltsberger; great grandchildren, Laurel Hoag and a boy on the way, step-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Sneed, Rebecca Spears and Natalie Spears; many nieces and nephews.
Receiving of friends will be at Carter-Trent Funeral Home 520 Watauga St. Kingsport, Tennessee from 2:30 to 4:00 pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019 with Funeral Service immediately following at 4:00 pm with Rev. Jim Sanders and Rev. Bobby Sanders officiating. Interment will be at 11:30 am on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Oak Hill Cemetery, 800 Truxton Dr., Kingsport, Tennessee. John Maupin, Ed Caulfield, Gary Kalogeros, Constantine Kalogeros, Peter Gosselin, and Bill Testerman will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:20 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mid South Chapter, 2020 Meadowview Parkway Suite 100 Kingsport, Tennessee 37660 () or a .
To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home is serving the Waggoner family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 28, 2019