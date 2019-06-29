|
|
Russell Waggoner
Naples, FL - Receiving of friends will be at Carter-Trent Funeral Home 520 Watauga St. Kingsport, Tennessee from 2:30 to 4:00 pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019 with Funeral Service immediately following at 4:00 pm with Rev. Jim Sanders and Rev. Bobby Sanders officiating. Interment will be at 11:30 am on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Oak Hill Cemetery, 800 Truxton Dr., Kingsport, Tennessee. John Maupin, Ed Caulfield, Gary Kalogeros, Constantine Kalogeros, Peter Gosselin, and Bill Testerman will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:20 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mid South Chapter, 2020 Meadowview Parkway Suite 100 Kingsport, Tennessee 37660 () or a .
