Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Graveside service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
3:00 PM
New Loyston Memorial Gardens
Knoxville - Ruth Ann Whitaker, age 61, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord May 10, 2020. Ruth had a passion for teaching. Her career began 38 years ago in Bellevue, Ohio. Most recently she enjoyed teaching second grade at Brickey-McCloud Elementary School, where she will be greatly missed. Ruth was preceded in death by parents, James W. & Mary E. Whitaker, and brothers, Henry E. & David J. Whitaker. Survivors include brothers, Samuel L. Whitaker and wife Catherine, and Thomas J. Whitaker and wife Tammy, sisters-in-law, Vicky Whitaker and Christine Whitaker, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and best friend, Judith G. Miller. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Brickey-McCloud Elementary School Library, 1810 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville,TN 37918. Family and friends may call at their convenience 9am-5pm Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Graveside services will be held 3 pm Thursday at New Loyston Memorial Gardens with Rev. Adam Lutts officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 11 to May 13, 2020
