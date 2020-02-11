|
Ruth Bridges
Concord - Ruth Ann Miller Bridges - age 88 of Concord passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. Member of First Baptist of Concord. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society Chapter No. 10945 and the Fleet Reserve Association (Unit 194). Ruth was a 1948 graduate of Horace Maynard High School. She retired from Knoxville's Community Development Corp after 20 years of service. Preceded in death by husband, Arnie Paul Bridges; parents, Eldemus and Bernice Miller; daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Bill Gaul; brothers, Paul Miller, Harry Miller, and Eston Keck; sisters, June Sexton, Gloria Ailor, Betty Turner, Peggy Steiner, and Linda Miller. Survived by daughter, Teresa Bridges; grandsons, Wesley Roop, Stephen Roop, Phillip Gaul; step-grandson, Andrew Gaul; step-granddaughters, Melissa Fulkerson, and Anna Gaul; great grandson, Heath Roop; brother, Wade Miller; sister, Jewell (Charles) Harrison; sisters-in-law, Erva McElhaney, Roberta (Bob) Wallace, and Yvonne (Herb) Buckner; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 4:30 - 6:00 PM Thursday, February 13, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Concord followed by the funeral service at 6:00 PM. Family and friends will meet 2:45 PM Friday at Highland Memorial for a 3:00 PM interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Concord Legacy Builders Ministry, 11704 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020