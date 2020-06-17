Ruth Charlotte Wright Shirley
Gatlinburg - GATLINBURG - Ruth Charlotte Wright Shirley, age 101 of Gatlinburg, formerly of Knoxville, passed away Monday June 15, 2020. She was a longtime member of Magnolia Avenue United Methodist Church and has attended First Baptist Church, Gatlinburg for many years. Ruth was a class of 1940 graduate of the University of Tennessee. She volunteered her time and talents to help others throughout her life. She was a Girl Scout leader, PTA president, Den mother, and Sunday School teacher. She especially enjoyed her years as a volunteer at UT Hospital. Her many hobbies included growing wildflowers, sewing, and quilting. Above all Ruth Shirley loved life, her family, her churches, her friends, and the Great Smoky Mountains.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Dr. David Allen Shirley, parents Oliver and Mary Wright, brother Oliver Wright, Jr., and son-in-law Buddy McDermott.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Allen and Diane Winn Shirley, Robert and Janis Macy Shirley; daughters and son-in-law, Carolyn and Jack Skeen, and Elizabeth McDermott; grandchildren, Jack Skeen, Jr, Carmel Day, Aaron Shirley, Ben Shirley, Nathan Shirley, David Shirley, George Shirley, Carrie Gumlick, Will McDermott, Thomas McDermott, and Andrew McDermott; great-grandchildren, Ellora Shirley, Emil Shirley, Mayda Shirley, Clara Shirley, Ivan Shirley, Zoi Shirley, Nora Shirley, David Shirley, Caleb Gumlick, Cole Gumlick, Brilee Gumlick, Elizabeth McDermott, Evelyn McDermott, Annie McDermott, and Lily McDermott.
The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to her "helpers," Olga Branakova, Carolyn Sutton, Donna Wilson, Susie Parrish, and to the Avalon Hospice staff who gave such loving, compassionate care.
Friends may call at their convenience between 10 AM and 1 PM Friday at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Graveside service at 1 PM Saturday in Greenwood Cemetery, Knoxville with Rev.Larry Burcham officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
