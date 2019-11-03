|
|
Ruth Clabough
Loudon - Ruth Clabough, age 87, of Loudon passed away on Sunday, November 3rd, 2019. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband Ronnie Curtis Clabough; Mother, Sara Brown Preston; Son, Joel Price; Sister, Nellie Price. Mrs. Ruth is survived by daughters, Doris Price Dennis, Linda Price Lefler and husband Jack, and Kelly Clabough Rouse and husband Freddy; Ruth loved spending time with her grandchildren, Courtney Ryan Sitzlar, Heather Sitzlar Lambert, Nathan Dennis, Kimberly Dennis Mirabella, Noah Hughes, Matt Rouse; 7 Great Grandchildren. The family would also like to thank and acknowledge Mrs. Ruth's family at Loudon Elementary where she spent 20+ years.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 4-7pm at Loudon Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 7pm, Rev. Louis Rouse officiating. Graveside service will be 11am Wednesday at Lenoir City Cemetery. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Bright family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019