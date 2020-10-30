1/
Ruth Claudene Lakin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Claudene Lakin

Corryton - Lakin, Ruth Claudene (Polly) age 87, passed away Friday October 30, 2020. Polly was a member of Little Flat Creek Baptist Church for 75 years. She retired from Roden Electric after 30 years of service. Preceded in death by parents: Estle and Sallie Lakin, brothers and sister in law: Rev. Herman Lakin, Clarence and Betty Lakin. Survived by her sisters: Wanda James, twin sister Jean Simmons, and Betty Lakin all of Corryton; sister in law: Mary Lakin of Knoxville; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Graveside service will be held Monday November 2, 2020, at 2:00pm at Little Flat Creek Cemetery with Rev. Berry Simmons Officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Little Flat Creek Church Cemetery Fund, 9132 E. Emory Road, Corryton, Tennessee 37721. Friends may call at their convenience Sunday from 1:00pm - 5:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved