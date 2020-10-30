Ruth Claudene Lakin
Corryton - Lakin, Ruth Claudene (Polly) age 87, passed away Friday October 30, 2020. Polly was a member of Little Flat Creek Baptist Church for 75 years. She retired from Roden Electric after 30 years of service. Preceded in death by parents: Estle and Sallie Lakin, brothers and sister in law: Rev. Herman Lakin, Clarence and Betty Lakin. Survived by her sisters: Wanda James, twin sister Jean Simmons, and Betty Lakin all of Corryton; sister in law: Mary Lakin of Knoxville; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Graveside service will be held Monday November 2, 2020, at 2:00pm at Little Flat Creek Cemetery with Rev. Berry Simmons Officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Little Flat Creek Church Cemetery Fund, 9132 E. Emory Road, Corryton, Tennessee 37721. Friends may call at their convenience Sunday from 1:00pm - 5:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com