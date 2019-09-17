Services
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
(423) 442-4404
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
8:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
Interment
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Haven Hill Memorial Gardens
Madisonville - Collake, Ruth Ann, age 87, of Madisonville, passed away 8:37 a.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Life Care Center of Copper Basin. Retired from the Monroe County Board of Education after 41 years of service. Member of Liberality Baptist Church. Loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid gardener and dearly loved all the children she taught in school. Preceded in death by husband, Roy Collake, parents, Amos and Lucille Hicks Duncan, sister-in-law, Darlene Duncan. Survivors, daughter and son-in-law, Dianne and David Cook of Copperhill, sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Connie Collake, Jeff and Tracey Collake, all of Madisonville, grandchildren and spouses, Andrea and Shaun Crump, Andrew Cook all of Copperhill, Justin and Amy Jo Collake, Brandon and Brittany Collake, Ellie Ann Collake all of Madisonville, great-grandchildren, Lauren and Brett Davis, of McCaysville, GA, Kelsey Crump, of Copperhill, Connor Collake, of Madisonville, brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold and Violet Duncan, Austin and Joyce Duncan, all of Etowah, special nephew and niece, Dean and Vivian Collake, of Sweetwater, beloved pet Rosie, special thanks to the devoted and loving staff of Life Care Center of Copper Basin. Funeral 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. B.J. Wall and Rev. Niles Dockery officiating. Interment 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Haven Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers family requests donations to Liberality Baptist Church, c/o Hubert Kinser, 102 County Rd. 404, Madisonville, TN 37354 or The , at Alzheimer's Tennessee, Inc., 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-6340. Family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 17, 2019
