Ruth Decker
Loudon - Ruth Ethelynn (Ireland) Decker, age 86 of Loudon and formerly of Westboro, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center with her daughter by her side. Ruth was born to the late Paul Frederick and Edith Vivienne (Bushnell) Ireland in Montrose, Pennsylvania. Early on, Ruth studied to be a nurse but spent the majority of her life in the service of the Lord. She spent 30 + years as a church secretary at Woodland Community Church in Westboro, WI and was a member of the missionary staff at Camp Forest Springs, a year-round retreat facility, where she worked alongside her husband for many years. She relocated to Loudon in 2014 to be close to her daughter and family. Ruth became a member and enjoyed worshiping at New Providence Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Chet Decker and siblings, Jean, John, Bob and Jim Ireland. She is survived by her daughter and son in-law, Cherrie and Mike Kirkland, Loudon; 3 grandsons, Cody Kirkland and Savannah Schultz, Knoxville, Kevin and Stephanie Kirkland, Lenoir City, Austin and Corey Kirkland, Madisonville; great granddaughter, Claire; brothers, David Ireland, Crossville, Joe Ireland, NM and Paul Ireland, CA. Services honoring and remembering Ruth Decker will be held 7:00 PM Monday, Dec. 2nd, in the McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Mark Caldwell and Rev. Tony Arnold officiating. An interment service will be held at a later date in Wisconsin. The family will receive friends 5:30 - 7:00 PM Monday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019