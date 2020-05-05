|
Ruth Scates, 92, passed away May 4, 2020 at her home. Preceded in death by her son, Bill Scates; father, Henry Scates; mother, Minnie Scates; brothers, Frank and Bud Scates; sisters, Marie Scates, Lucille Burgess, and Susie Hackney. Survived by sisters, Emmogene Edgemon and Mary Ann Wilson; sister-in-law Pearl Scates; step grandchildren Ame White and Stacy Griffith; step great grandchildren Jacob, Sarah, Rachel, and Hemi; and several great great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She will be dearly missed by all. Ruth retired from FW Woolworth after 39 years as manager. She was a member of Solway Baptist Church. Viewing/visitation will be Thursday May 7, 2020 from 1 to 4 PM at Weaver Funeral Home on Western Avenue, Knoxville at your convenience due to Covid 19. Graveside service will be at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens, 160 Edgemoor Rd, Powell, TN on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 1 PM with Shannon Stone officiating." Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 5 to May 6, 2020