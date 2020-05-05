Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Thursday, May 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, May 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Woodhaven Memorial Gardens
160 Edgemoor Rd
Powell, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Scates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Elizabeth (Gurley) Scates

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Elizabeth (Gurley) Scates Obituary
Ruth Elizabeth (Gurley) Scates

Knoxville - "Ruth Elizabeth (Gurley) Scates

Ruth Scates, 92, passed away May 4, 2020 at her home. Preceded in death by her son, Bill Scates; father, Henry Scates; mother, Minnie Scates; brothers, Frank and Bud Scates; sisters, Marie Scates, Lucille Burgess, and Susie Hackney. Survived by sisters, Emmogene Edgemon and Mary Ann Wilson; sister-in-law Pearl Scates; step grandchildren Ame White and Stacy Griffith; step great grandchildren Jacob, Sarah, Rachel, and Hemi; and several great great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She will be dearly missed by all. Ruth retired from FW Woolworth after 39 years as manager. She was a member of Solway Baptist Church. Viewing/visitation will be Thursday May 7, 2020 from 1 to 4 PM at Weaver Funeral Home on Western Avenue, Knoxville at your convenience due to Covid 19. Graveside service will be at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens, 160 Edgemoor Rd, Powell, TN on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 1 PM with Shannon Stone officiating." Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 5 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -