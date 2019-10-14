Services
Ruth Hollifield Hughes

Ruth Hollifield Hughes Obituary
Ruth Hollifield Hughes

Knoxville - Hughes, Ruth Hollifield, age 89, of Knoxville went home to be with her Lord and loving husband Junior Hughes on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was a loving mother and Nana. She was a member of Washington Pike Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Isham "Junior" Hughes; granddaughter, Michelle Anderson; son-in-law, Doug Beals; 1 brother and 2 sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Glenda (Danny) Fitzpatrick, Janice (Jimmy) Morris and Karen Beals; grandchildren, Denis Anderson, Jason (Shalet) Morris, Ashley (Brandon) Pace, Katy (Michael) Hasty and Carah Ruth Beals; 7 much loved great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Mary) Hollifield; special cousin, Shirley Woody and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Michael Hasty officiating. Family and friends will gather at 12:45 pm Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
