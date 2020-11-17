1/
Ruth Jobe
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Jobe

Maryville, TN - Ruth Jobe passed away peacefully November 16, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital with her loving family at her bedside. She was born in Blount County, Tennessee on December 1, 1924 to Fred and Cytha Jane McNabb Russell of the Clover Hill community. Mrs. Jobe is preceded in death by her parents; husband, A.C. Jobe; children, Bob Jobe and Bennie Jobe Farr; four sisters, Mattie Russell, Mary Lou Russell, Ruby Russell Gregory, Olivia Russell MacDonald; two brothers, Calvin Russell and Nicholas Russell; granddaughter, Becki Headrick Daffron; nephew, Bill Russell.

She is survived by her daughter, Ann Jobe Headrick; special granddaughter, Angela Headrick Kielsmeier; daughter-in-law, Carol (Bob) Jobe and family; brother-in-law, Colin MacDonald; nieces and nephews, Kathi Russell Teague, Jane Russell Love, Faye Griffith, Glenn and Alice Gregory, Ronald and Benita Gregory, Roymac and Sara Gregory; several beloved great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit at their convenience at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home, Maryville, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 8:00 AM to 3 PM. Due to the covid pandemic, there will be a private graveside service, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Grandview Cemetery with interment to follow and with the Rev. Gary Henline officiating. STRICT MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ALL ATTENDEES PER FAMILY REQUEST.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church, 400 South Court Street, Maryville, Tennessee 37803-4914.

www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
08:00 - 03:00 PM
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Grandview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6812
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved