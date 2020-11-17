Ruth Jobe
Maryville, TN - Ruth Jobe passed away peacefully November 16, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital with her loving family at her bedside. She was born in Blount County, Tennessee on December 1, 1924 to Fred and Cytha Jane McNabb Russell of the Clover Hill community. Mrs. Jobe is preceded in death by her parents; husband, A.C. Jobe; children, Bob Jobe and Bennie Jobe Farr; four sisters, Mattie Russell, Mary Lou Russell, Ruby Russell Gregory, Olivia Russell MacDonald; two brothers, Calvin Russell and Nicholas Russell; granddaughter, Becki Headrick Daffron; nephew, Bill Russell.
She is survived by her daughter, Ann Jobe Headrick; special granddaughter, Angela Headrick Kielsmeier; daughter-in-law, Carol (Bob) Jobe and family; brother-in-law, Colin MacDonald; nieces and nephews, Kathi Russell Teague, Jane Russell Love, Faye Griffith, Glenn and Alice Gregory, Ronald and Benita Gregory, Roymac and Sara Gregory; several beloved great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit at their convenience at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home, Maryville, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 8:00 AM to 3 PM. Due to the covid pandemic, there will be a private graveside service, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Grandview Cemetery with interment to follow and with the Rev. Gary Henline officiating. STRICT MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ALL ATTENDEES PER FAMILY REQUEST.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church, 400 South Court Street, Maryville, Tennessee 37803-4914. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
