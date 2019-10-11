|
|
Ruth L. Graber
Knoxville - GRABER, RUTH L. passed away on October 10, 2019 at Westmoreland Health and Rehab Center at age 96, after a lengthy but valiant battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born to Richard and Elsie Loeber, Ruth graduated from Knoxville High School and from the University of Tennessee, where she was a member of Phi Mu sorority. She was also Homecoming Queen, a "Campus Beauty", and an active tennis player. She married John Franklin Graber in 1943 at Altus Air Base, Oklahoma, just prior to his deployment to the South Pacific as an Air Force pilot in World War II. Members of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, they raised their three children in Fountain City, where Ruth was active in the garden club and played golf every chance she got at Beaver Brook Country Club. She loved the outdoors, the sunshine and her flower garden, where she grew award-winning roses and other flowers. She also loved animals and was always surrounded by her precious cats and dogs. The following quote from Hans Christian Andersen summed up her philosophy of life: "Just living is not enough, said the butterfly. One must have sunshine, freedom and a little flower." She was optimistic, cheerful and could always find the "silver lining" in any cloud. In her final years, even when she could no longer express herself in words, Ruth could still sing her favorite song - "You Are My Sunshine". She is survived by daughter Cathy Ackermann and son-in-law, Tommy Walker of Knoxville; daughter Susan Scott and son-in-law, Michael Scott of Boulder, Colorado; son Mark Graber and daughter-in-law, Micki Graber of Knoxville; granddaughter Lesley Graber Evans and granddaughter-in-law, Anne Bakoulis of Maui, Hawaii.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. Charitable contributions can be made to The Pat Summitt Foundation, East Tennessee Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902, or to the Young Williams Animal Center at 3201 Division St., Knoxville, TN 37919. Rose Mann Chapel is honored to serve the family and invites you to view and sign their online guestbook at rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019