Ruth L. White
Knoxville - Ruth L. White passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019 at the age of 94. She was a graduate of Oberlin College with a double major in math and physics, later working in Oak Ridge for Carbide & Carbon Chemical Corporation and then on the Nuclear Energy for the Propulsion of Aircraft project. After marrying, Ruth was employed by Delta Airlines while her husband completed advanced degrees at Georgia Tech. That led to her husband Earl's opening an architectural office and Ruth's being his office manager for the next 20 years. In the midst of a busy office career, she raised three children, made time to be actively involved in a close-knit community, and undertook all sorts of new little hobbies. In later life, Ruth and Earl traveled the world, and Ruth photographed everything that couldn't flee from her camera.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, William Earl White. She leaves three grateful children: Jono White (& Beth), Karen Moore (&Tom), and David White. Her grandchildren are Andi Swalwell (&Wade), Ryan Moore (& Jess), Eric Moore, Samantha Moore, and Abbie White. Her great-grandchildren are Addison Swalwell, Kaley Swalwell, Caden Swalwell, Tanner Swalwell, and Elijah Moore. The Receiving of Friends will be held at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel (6200 Kingston Pike) on Sunday, August 18, at 2:00, and the Memorial Service will be at 3:00 with Rev. John Stuart officiating. In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made to Erin Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019