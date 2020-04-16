|
Ruth "Loraine" Long
Knoxville - Ruth "Loraine" Gray Long, born December 27, 1922, passed away April 15, 2020. She was a member of Sharon Baptist Church and had retired from Dickey Engineering Co. where she worked as a secretary for 31 years. She was preceded in death by husband, Elmer R. Long, two infant sons, Steven Ross Long and Harold Wayne Long, parents, Carlie V. & Ada Hall Gray, sisters, Helen Rutledge and Lillian Mae Rutledge, brothers, C.V. Gray and wife Lillie, Robert E. Gray, Billy R. Gray, and James "Jimmie" C. Gray. Survivors include brother, David L. Gray and wife Joan, sister, Virginia L. Bright, sisters-in-law, Linda Gray, Peggy Hoffman, Velma Gray, and Bettie Gray, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and her very special neighbors. According to her wishes, there will be no services but those who wish may call at their convenience Saturday, April 18th and Sunday, April 19th at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. A private entombment will be held at Lynnhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Sharon Baptist Church, 7916 Pedigo Road, Knoxville, TN 37938, or Union Baptist Church, 8244 Old Maynardville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37938. Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020