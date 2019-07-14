Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lennon- Seney United Methodist Church
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Lennon-Seney United Methodist Church
2084 Dandridge Ave
View Map
Ruth Long Woodfin Hardin Obituary
Ruth Long Woodfin Hardin

- - Ruth Long Woodfin Hardin, well known Gospel Singer was born, April 30, 1929 to Joseph Long, and Laudie Summers Long in Appalachia, Virginia. She joined the number of the immortal, July 10, 2019.

She was the first African American to preform at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium, appearing as the opener for Mahalia Jackson.

Survived by children: sons, Clarence and Dwight Hardin and daughter, Tiesha McKenzie; siblings :Vivian Varner, Tilman Long, Rudolph Long, Quentin (Dionna)Long, Sheila Long (John) Purnell, Patricia Delaney, Joseph Long, Jr., and Virgil Long; in-laws, grandchildren, great-grand and great great grandchildren.

Musical Tribute, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 7:00- 9:00 pm at Lennon- Seney United Methodist Church.

Home going service, Saturday July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lennon-Seney United Methodist Church, 2084 Dandridge Ave., Dr Harold A. Middlebrook, Eulogist.

Interment, Hardin- Walker Cemetery, George Light Road.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 14, 2019
