Ruth Mary Conjurske LaBorde
Knoxville - LaBorde, Ruth Mary Conjurske - of Blaine, Tennessee, formerly of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. Born on July 10, 1929, in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Mildred Conjurske. After Ruth graduated from Stout Institute in Menomonie, Wisconsin with a degree in Home Economics, she taught for several years. It was at Stout that she met her husband, Gerald LaBorde. Ruth and Jerry moved to Knoxville in 1964 and made their home in West Hills. Ruth was an active member of Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church. After retirement from J.C. Penny, Ruth spent many hours volunteering with the Adult Literacy Council, teaching adults to read. Ruth loved her family, she loved her dogs, and she loved to dance. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Gerald LaBorde in 1987, son Timothy LaBorde in 1997, and sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Roger Nordwig. She is survived by her children Jeanne (John) Stiles, with whom she made her home, James (Cheryl) LaBorde, Larry LaBorde, and Thomas LaBorde; grandchildren Jacob (LeAnna) Stiles, John Shappard (Annie) Stiles, Marion (Timothy) Pharis, Matthew LaBorde, Christopher (Tanedys) LaBorde, Glenn Martin, Jennifer (Stephen) Sallas, Falcon LaBorde; great grandchildren Eleanor, Kittrell, Griffin, and Margaret Stiles, Lily and Rhys Pharis, Maddie, Autumn, Ethan, and Miles Sallas, and Rufio LaBorde; and special dog Ginger. The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice for the compassionate care and support they provided.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church, 7234 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, with a Memorial Service to follow. A private interment will be held after the service. Memorials in Ruth's name may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee (5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919), Washington Pike Presbyterian Church (7405 Washington Pike, Corryton, TN 37721), or Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 29, 2019