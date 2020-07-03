1/1
Ruth McCarty
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth McCarty

Clinton - Ruth Sharp McCarty, age 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by family members. She was the beloved wife of Ivon Eugene McCarty until his death of December 9, 1999. They shared 53 years together as man and wife and raised their 5 children in a loving Christian home. Ruth was a lifelong member of Andersonville Baptist Church. She was a master seamstress creating everything from basic clothing to wedding gowns and formals. She will be remembered for her bubbly personality, smile, and unfailing love of friends and family. In addition to her husband Ivon she was also preceded in death by her parents, Kathleen Eberle Sharp and William Leonard Sharp.

She is survived by her five children, Beth, Kathy, Ellen, Keith, John and their spouses; 10 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her graveside service will be 10:00 am, Monday at Andersonville Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Andersonville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved