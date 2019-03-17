Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
For more information about
Ruth Crawford
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Graystone Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth McColloch "Boopa" Crawford


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth McColloch "Boopa" Crawford Obituary
Ruth "Boopa" McColloch Crawford

Knoxville, TN

Ruth "Boopa" McColloch Crawford, age 83, of Knoxville, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at Morning View Assisted Living in Maryville. She was a life long member of Graystone Presbyterian Church and was dedicated in service to her church. She was a graduate of the University of Tennessee and was a very active member of the Phi Mu Sorority. After graduation she remained active in the National Chapter. For a brief period, she taught math at South Junior High School before deciding to be a full time wife and mother. Ruth was an avid bridge player and the consummate hostess and organizer. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Steve Crawford; sister Martha Liggett; brother-in-law, Charlie Liggett; and sister-in-law Kate McColloch. Ruth is survived by her sons Jimmy Crawford and Michael Crawford and wife Misti; brothers, Earl McColloch and Robert McColloch; sister-in-law Connie McColloch and many dear nieces, nephews, and friends. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers and staff of Morning View Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility for their love and compassion. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 2:00pm at Graystone Presbyterian Church, Rev. Mark Knisley and Rev. Les Rust officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Graystone Presbyterian Church, 139 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry Funeral Home
Download Now