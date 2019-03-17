|
Ruth "Boopa" McColloch Crawford
Knoxville, TN
Ruth "Boopa" McColloch Crawford, age 83, of Knoxville, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at Morning View Assisted Living in Maryville. She was a life long member of Graystone Presbyterian Church and was dedicated in service to her church. She was a graduate of the University of Tennessee and was a very active member of the Phi Mu Sorority. After graduation she remained active in the National Chapter. For a brief period, she taught math at South Junior High School before deciding to be a full time wife and mother. Ruth was an avid bridge player and the consummate hostess and organizer. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Steve Crawford; sister Martha Liggett; brother-in-law, Charlie Liggett; and sister-in-law Kate McColloch. Ruth is survived by her sons Jimmy Crawford and Michael Crawford and wife Misti; brothers, Earl McColloch and Robert McColloch; sister-in-law Connie McColloch and many dear nieces, nephews, and friends. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers and staff of Morning View Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility for their love and compassion. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 2:00pm at Graystone Presbyterian Church, Rev. Mark Knisley and Rev. Les Rust officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Graystone Presbyterian Church, 139 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019