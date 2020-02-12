|
Ruth Morgan
Dandridge - Ruth E. Morgan, born on August 31, 1931, died peacefully in her own home, surrounded by loved ones, on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Russell R. Morgan, and grandson, Zachary Aicher. Surviving her are her sisters, Margaret White and Katherine McNiel and their children and grandchildren. Also surviving are her children, Linda Morgan-Clement (Michael), Carol Antoniewicz (Kerry), Thomas Morgan (Nicola), William Morgan (Jeremy), Mark Morgan (Amy), and Kristin Aicher (Michael) and nine grandchildren. We thank you for your fierce and loyal love and the music of your life in ours. In life and in death we belong to God, with Daddy you are now at peace; well done good and faithful servant.
Arrangements for a Celebration of Life service are pending. Memorials may be made to the Mission, Outreach, and Peacemaking Committee, Hopewell Presbyterian Church, 812 Hopewell Street, Dandridge, TN, 37725.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020