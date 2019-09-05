|
|
Ruth Motz
Knoxville - Ruth Cope Motz passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 1, in Knoxville, Tennessee from complications of Alzheimer's. Born to Daniel and Ella Cope in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania she grew up at the Tressler Orphanage in Loysville, Pennsylvania following the untimely death of her father. Ruth was married to John Robert (Bob) Motz in 1944. Following the end of the 2nd World War, they moved to Hagerstown, Maryland where they raised 4 sons. In 1971 they relocated to Knoxville, Tennessee. Ruth was primarily a homemaker, but enjoyed playing golf with her family, playing tennis competitively and earned abundant masters points playing contract bridge. Ruth also operated Camp Motz where she would entertain her grandchildren and their select friends for 2 weeks each summer doing abundant fun things and plying everyone with a seemingly endless supply of cookies. Ruth is survived by sons Jack, Gary and Jim, grandsons John, Kris, Trevor, Bryan, Brad and Adam and great grandchildren Tristan, Noah, Chase, Riley, Cru, Ellie and Carwyn. Ruth was preceded in death by son Thomas C. Motz in 1971 and husband of 71 years, Bob, in 2016. Ruth was a most wonderful lady who surely made the world a better place for her family and friends and for that she will be missed daily. Family and friends will gather at 10:00 am Saturday, September 7, 2019 for an 11:00 am Funeral Service in the chapel at Berry Highland West, 9913 Sherrill Blvd. Knoxville, TN 37932. Online condolences may be offered at www.BerryHighlandWest.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019