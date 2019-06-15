|
|
Ruth Naomi Howard Joseph
Louisville - Ruth Naomi Howard Joseph departed this life on June 8, 2019. Born on March 31, 1935 in Greenback, TN to Leo and Dana Howard, Ruth grew up in Alcoa where she attended Charles M. Hall High School. She went to college at Tuskegee University, then on to Penn State for her master's degree. While at Tuskegee, she met her husband, Peter Joseph; they were married from March 26, 1960 until his death in 2007. Ruth and Peter had four children - Kimberly, Kevin, Bernard, and Kenneth (who died in 2009).
Ruth led an active and rich life. At various times she taught in the D.C. public school system and worked as a tax preparer. She was interested in genealogy and was a member of the Greenback, Loudon County, and Blount County historical societies. She was an active member of Our Lady of Fatima Church from the time she and Peter first joined the parish in 1960 until her death. She will be remembered by her extended family and large group of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Kenneth A. Joseph Memorial Endowed Scholarship at the University of Maryland (https://giving.umd.edu/giving/fund.php?name=kenneth-a-joseph-memorial-endowed-scholarship); this scholarship was endowed by the family with the intent of assisting students from inner-city Washington, DC and Baltimore, MD in attending the University of Maryland College Park, where Ken worked until his death. Checks should be made payable to: UMCP Foundation, Inc. Please indicate the name of the fund (Kenneth A. Joseph Memorial Endowed Scholarship) on the memo line or in any written materials sent with the check so it can be directed properly. Mail checks to: Heidi Bruce, Office of Undergraduate Studies, 2100C Marie Mount Hall, University of Maryland College Park, College Park, MD 20742
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Alcoa. Interment is at Craig's Chapel Cemetery, Greenback following the service. www.foothillsfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 15, 2019