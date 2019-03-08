|
Ruth Neubert Gentry
Corryton, TN
Ruth (Neubert) Gentry, age 91, of Corryton passed away at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was a member of Union Baptist Church. She retired from Hillcrest Nursing Institute and then retired from the Gibbs Weigel's Store. She is preceded in death by parents, Arthur & Hortence Neubert,
husband, Wiley Gentry, and daughter, Sammie Gentry. Survivors: Daughter Marian "Jeanette" (David) McDaniel, grandchildren; Robyn (J.W.) Seamens, Kimberly (Brandon) Mitchell, Morgan (Katie) McDaniel, great grandchildren; Ashley, Joseph, Ethan, Patrick, Trinity and Dakota; great great grandchildren Ashlyn and Annabelle, and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet 1:45 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Washington Presbyterian Cemetery for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service with Chaplain Frank Dawson officiating. Family and friends may call at their convenience from 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2019