|
|
Ruth O. Byrge
Oak Ridge - Ruth Byrge (Willie Ruth Oody) went to her eternal home on January 10, 2020. Born May 22, 1939 to Carl and Mary Oody in Loudon, TN.
She moved to Oak Ridge with her family as a child, growing up there during the Manhattan Project. She had many stories about life in Oak Ridge as a child and teenager in the 40s and 50s. She felt her greatest accomplishment was being a stay at home mom and raising her two daughters. She loved gathering recipes and took pleasure in knowing they were being handed down to family members to be enjoyed forever. When her grandchildren came into her life, she was very involved in their activities. She was always thought of by her grandchildren as the one they could go to for support and words of wisdom, also for hours of conversation and laughter, singing a song that she had picked for each one of them. In her later years, her passion was writing poetry and stories about her love of Christ. Ruth had a beautiful spirit and forever changed the lives of everyone who would cross her path.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Charles Byrge; her father and mother; sister, Carleen Hall and brother, Jim Oody.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Christy and her husband Lynn Holt and Melanie Coker; grandchildren, Jessica Lounsberry, Justin Holt, Troy Coker, Chris Holt, Jacob Coker, Katelyn Coker, and Ja'Quan Benton; several great grandchildren and her sister, Betty Paskell Lee.
To respect her wishes, a private celebration of life for the family will be held at a later date.
Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Byrge family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020