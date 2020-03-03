Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
Interment
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
4500 Woodlawn Pike
Ruth Owens Obituary
Ruth Owens

Knoxville - Ruth Nadine "Deane" Owens, age 89, of Knoxville was reunited with her husband, Carl, on Monday, March 2, 2020. Deane retired from Baptist Hospital after 25 years of service in the Cytology Lab. She is preceded in death by husband, Carl & brother, Austin Weaver. Survived by daughter, Judy (Steve) Mynatt; sister in law, Marilyn Weaver; several nieces; nephews; friends, Mark & Regina Sexton, Butch Currence & her beloved dog, Monty. The family thanks the staff of Ft. Sanders 8 North Oncology- Dottie, Pat, Andrew, Kaylee & Sheri. Special thanks to Dr. Dean Mire, wife Cindy, Megan, Rene and Stephanie. A Visitation will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020, 5-7pm at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, with a service to follow at 7pm, officiated by Jimbo Duncan. Family and friends will meet at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike, Friday, March 6, 2020 for a 1pm Interment Service. Condolences may be shared at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
