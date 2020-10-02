1/1
Ruth Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Smith

Mascot - Ruth Lindsey Smith - age 82 of Mascot went into God's loving embrace on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was born March 4, 1938 to the late Claude Harris and Anna McGill of Knoxville. She was a lifelong member of Mascot Methodist Church. You may not know it, but Ruth left this world a prettier place. She was an expert gardener and everywhere she went the most beautiful flowers followed. Ruth stayed energetic and productive her whole life; you could see this in the way she cared for her family, kept her home, and served her church. She was a skilled barber and baker, and had a creative ability that fed her desire for change. In her day, you could eat her mouth-watering pie on a Friday, get your haircut from her on a Saturday, and walk by the church gardens kept beautiful by her on Sunday. There is no doubt about it, Ruth Lindsey Smith made life happen. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Pleas Lindsey; her second husband, Joe Smith; and her sister, Brenda Medford. Ruth is survived by her lifelong friend and cousin, Dorothy Miller; five children, Gail (Larry) Shaver, Robin Miller, Larry (Tommi) Lindsey, Chris (Kim) Lindsey, and Timothy Lindsey; 12 grandchildren, Christina Mann, Brad (Vivian Ann) Shaver, Jennifer (Curt) Friedel, John Miller IV, Melissa (Tim) Trent, Nicole (David) Oatney, Andy (Carla) Lindsey, Nicholas (Joie) Lindsey, Aneika Lindsey, Kelsi Lindsey, Alaya Lindsey, and Braylen Lindsey; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 PM Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 6:00 PM with Rev. Doug Jennings officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Monday at Woodlawn Cemetery for the interment. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation to UT Gardens be made. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bridges Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved