Ruth Smith
Mascot - Ruth Lindsey Smith - age 82 of Mascot went into God's loving embrace on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was born March 4, 1938 to the late Claude Harris and Anna McGill of Knoxville. She was a lifelong member of Mascot Methodist Church. You may not know it, but Ruth left this world a prettier place. She was an expert gardener and everywhere she went the most beautiful flowers followed. Ruth stayed energetic and productive her whole life; you could see this in the way she cared for her family, kept her home, and served her church. She was a skilled barber and baker, and had a creative ability that fed her desire for change. In her day, you could eat her mouth-watering pie on a Friday, get your haircut from her on a Saturday, and walk by the church gardens kept beautiful by her on Sunday. There is no doubt about it, Ruth Lindsey Smith made life happen. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Pleas Lindsey; her second husband, Joe Smith; and her sister, Brenda Medford. Ruth is survived by her lifelong friend and cousin, Dorothy Miller; five children, Gail (Larry) Shaver, Robin Miller, Larry (Tommi) Lindsey, Chris (Kim) Lindsey, and Timothy Lindsey; 12 grandchildren, Christina Mann, Brad (Vivian Ann) Shaver, Jennifer (Curt) Friedel, John Miller IV, Melissa (Tim) Trent, Nicole (David) Oatney, Andy (Carla) Lindsey, Nicholas (Joie) Lindsey, Aneika Lindsey, Kelsi Lindsey, Alaya Lindsey, and Braylen Lindsey; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 PM Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 6:00 PM with Rev. Doug Jennings officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Monday at Woodlawn Cemetery for the interment. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation to UT Gardens be made. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com