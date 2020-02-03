|
Ruth V. Snelson
Ruth V. Snelson was welcomed home by her Lord and many loved ones on February 1, 2020. Ruth was born February 17, 1916 to John Arthur and Mattie Angeline Snelson. She was a member of Washington Pike Baptist Church for over 85 years, served in many capacities a longtime member of the Sunshine Sunday School Class, and a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She graduated from Knoxville High School in 1934. A lifetime member of Tennessee Association of Accountants where she served as secretary/treasurer for 17 years. She was twice presented the "Outstanding Accountant of the Year" award by TAA and earned her CPA certificate by attending night classes. Ruth worked in accounting partnership for many years and retired from H.T. Hackney Company. She enjoyed traveling and visited many foreign countries and loved raising roses and sharing them with others. Preceded in death by parents, John Arthur and Mattie Angeline Snelson; sisters, Eva Fielden and Edna Snelson; niece, Peggy Price; and great nephew, Richard Fielden. Survived by other family members, Jack and Joyce Fielden, Mike and Sue Fielden, James Price, Russ and Lucinda Price, and Pam and Vernon Witt. Also we would like to thank her good friend, Lavern Wilson as well as the staff of The Pointe at Lifespring and Avalon Hospice for their for her love and care. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 1 - 2 pm. The funeral service will be 2 pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. Pastor Kent Williams and Pastor Wayne Loy will officiate. The graveside service will follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Washington Pike Baptist Church 1700 Washington Pike, Knoxville, TN 37917. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020