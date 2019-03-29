|
Ruth Valla Gibson
Springfield, TN
Ruth Valla Gibson, 93, of Springfield, Tennessee, and formerly of Louisville, Tennessee, died March 27, 2019, at Springfield Heights Assisted Living. Ruth was born in Roseau County, Minnesota, to the late John O. Valla and Ferdia Osness Valla, both
immigrants from Norway. She graduated from Albert Lea High School and went immediately to Washington, D.C., having been recruited by the Department of the Navy to work for its wartime operations. There, she met her future husband, William Arthur Gibson, Sr., then on active duty. They married in 1946 and moved to his Tennessee hometown. For more than 30 years, Ruth was church secretary at First United Methodist Church of Knoxville. She was accomplished in sewing and crafts, having won "Best of Show" at the Tennessee Valley Fair. Ruth was a dedicated Democrat throughout her life. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her son, William Arthur Gibson, Jr., and a sister, Signa Johnson. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Cynthia Ann Mason and husband, Bill Mason of Greenbrier, Tennessee; sister, Evedna Threinan of Derby, Iowa. Visitation with the family will take place from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Click Funeral Home, 109 N. Walnut Street, Lenoir City, Tennessee. A Graveside Service will immediately follow at the Lenoir City Cemetery with Rev. Scott Layer officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends remembrances to the Springfield Heights Memorial Fund, 2540 S. Main Street, Springfield, Tennessee 37172. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2019