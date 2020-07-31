1/1
Ruth W. Bain
Ruth W. Bain

Maryville - Ruth W. Bain, age 87, of Maryville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Beloved mother of Clarence Patty, Mary Sands (deceased), Shirley Suttles, Robert Patty, Jimmy Patty (Sandra), Jeanne Patty (deceased), and twins Harold Patty (deceased) & Richard Patty (Lisa). Grandmother of 17. Great-Grandmother & Great-Great-Grandmother of many.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701. The Funeral Service will start at 2:30 PM with committal to follow.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sherwoodchapel.com for the Bain family.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens
3176 Airport Highway
Alcoa, TN 37701
8659702955
