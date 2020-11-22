Ruth W. Slagle
Corryton - Ruth W. Slagle - age 95 of Corryton, TN passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Ruth retired from the Knoxville Glove Company after many years of working there. She is preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Tennie Walker; husband, Ross Slagle; daughter, Donna Slagle; sister, Grace Stout; brothers, Walter, Paul, and Don Walker. Ruth is survived by sister, Ruby Waldrop; brother, Junior (Betty) Walker; as well as several family members and special friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ruth's caregivers, Renee, Margo, Sharlene, and Jennie. Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Roseberry Cemetery at 9:45 AM for a 10:00 AM graveside service with Rev. Cliff Amos officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com