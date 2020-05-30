Ruth Waycaster
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Waycaster

Knoxville - Ruth (Beal) Waycaster age 99, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She would have been 100 years old on June 18th. She was preceded in death by husband, Rev. Larry Waycaster, Sr. Daughter, Gail Waycaster. Son, Larry Waycaster, Jr and granddaughter, Debbie. 2 Sisters and 4 brothers. Survivors; daughter in law; Diane Waycaster. 4 Grandaughters, Renee, Lynne, Shannon and Amy. 7 Great Gradchildren and 2 Great great grandchildren. Sister, Charlotte Pitts, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and great great nieces and great great nephews. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am til 12 noon Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City chapel followed by a 1:00 p.m. graveside service at Victory Baptist Church Cemetery (Ebenezer Road) with Rev. Steve Peek officiating. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel in charge of arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 30 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Victory Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved