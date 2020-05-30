Ruth Waycaster
Knoxville - Ruth (Beal) Waycaster age 99, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She would have been 100 years old on June 18th. She was preceded in death by husband, Rev. Larry Waycaster, Sr. Daughter, Gail Waycaster. Son, Larry Waycaster, Jr and granddaughter, Debbie. 2 Sisters and 4 brothers. Survivors; daughter in law; Diane Waycaster. 4 Grandaughters, Renee, Lynne, Shannon and Amy. 7 Great Gradchildren and 2 Great great grandchildren. Sister, Charlotte Pitts, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and great great nieces and great great nephews. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am til 12 noon Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City chapel followed by a 1:00 p.m. graveside service at Victory Baptist Church Cemetery (Ebenezer Road) with Rev. Steve Peek officiating. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel in charge of arrangements.
Knoxville - Ruth (Beal) Waycaster age 99, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She would have been 100 years old on June 18th. She was preceded in death by husband, Rev. Larry Waycaster, Sr. Daughter, Gail Waycaster. Son, Larry Waycaster, Jr and granddaughter, Debbie. 2 Sisters and 4 brothers. Survivors; daughter in law; Diane Waycaster. 4 Grandaughters, Renee, Lynne, Shannon and Amy. 7 Great Gradchildren and 2 Great great grandchildren. Sister, Charlotte Pitts, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and great great nieces and great great nephews. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am til 12 noon Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City chapel followed by a 1:00 p.m. graveside service at Victory Baptist Church Cemetery (Ebenezer Road) with Rev. Steve Peek officiating. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 30 to Jun. 2, 2020.