|
|
Ruth Woodby
Knoxville - Ruth Stallings Woodby - On Monday, December 9, 2019, Ruth Stallings Woodby, loving mother, passed away in Sarasota, Florida, at the age of 103. She was the oldest living member of Riverdale Baptist Church. She was the church pianist for 70 years and loved to play. She started every day with her devotions & quiet time with the Lord. She was known as the "card Lady" and loved a good game of Train with dominos. She would play for hours on end and win. She was a member of "The Society". She loved to entertain and would host her Sunday School class, friends and family at her home. She raised five children with discipline and devotion. Her yard and flowers were a source of pride to her. She was the cafeteria manager at Carter High School for 30 years. She had a passion for every sport, especially her Braves and all University of TN sports. She spent her winters in Sarasota, FL with her two daughters. She attended Covenant Life Presbyterian Church in Sarasota. She was preceded in death by her husband, Minnis Woodby; son, Ron Woodby; son-in-law, Arthur Blake. Also, by her parents, Horace and Dora Stallings, Jim & Neva Tarver; sisters, Margaret McGoldrich, Anna Mae Stallings and Alice Tarver; brother, Amos Stallings; nephew, Dr. Charles Stallings. Ruth is survived by her son, Ernie( Ann) Woodby (Austin, TX); daughter, Shirley Blake (Sarasota, FL); son, David (Dot) Woodby (Knoxville, TN); daughter, Anne Folsom (Frank) Smith (Sarasota,FL); and daughter-in- law, Wanda Woodby (Knoxville,TN). She is survived by 11 grandchildren: Cindy(Phil) Ballard, Mike (Christy Blake), Tom (Marti) Woodby, Greg (Amy) Woodby, Scott(Robin) Woodby, David (Kim) Woodby, Debbie (David) Greene, Dan (Heidi) Woodby, Denise (Todd) Duncan, Regina (Shawn) McDaniel,& Kevin(Melissa) Woodby, Bill(Amy)Smith, and Francis (Jaimie) Dorrien Smith. She had 26 Great Grandchildren and 28 Great, Great Grandchildren. She was loved by many friends and neighbors. The family would like to thank daughter, Shirley, for her selfless devotion and constant care for Ruth during her last years. A celebration of her life will be at Bridges Funeral Home on Sunday, December 15, 2019, with visitation from 1:00-3:00 PM with a service following. You are welcome to join the family immediately following the service for the burial at Caledonia Presbyterian Church on Ruggles Ferry Pike. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019