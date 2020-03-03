Services
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ryan Alan Martinec Obituary
Ryan Alan Martinec

Heiskell - Ryan Alan Martinec - age 35 of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. Ryan had a passion for helping others.

He is preceded in death by grandfathers, Louise Grissom and Richard Martinec. Ryan is survived by his father, Mark Martinec and mother, Retha (Angel) Martinec; significant other, Heather Gintz; brothers and sisters, Christopher (Brittany) Martinec; Stephanie (Caleb) Wilmoth, Jada Young and Rickey Davis.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Ryan Martinec. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
