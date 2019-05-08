|
Ryan Collin Howard
Knoxivlle, TN
Ryan Collin Howard, age 25, of Farragut, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on October 20, 1993. Ryan was a graduate of Farragut High School and Pellissippi State Community College. He served honorably as a Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corps.
Ryan is survived by his son, Westley Ryan; parents, Erika (Dan)Gobich and Bart (Janna Murphy) Howard; grandmothers, Patricia Kopp and Deanna Howard; great grandmother, Palma Turner (MomPam); aunts, Celeste Jagodzinski, Corrine Kopp and Deirdre Kopp-Pokrzywa; uncles, Brad Howard and Casey Howard and many extended family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held with military
honors at Bridgewater Place, 205 Bridgewater Road, Knoxville, on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 4:00p.m. The family will
welcome friends to celebrate Ryan's life following at 5:00p.m. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE
(693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 8, 2019