Ryan Prophet
Knoxville - Ryan Miyata Graham Prophet, age 46 of Knoxville, passed away December 14, 2019. Ryan loved the ocean, diving, martial arts, and playing frisbee golf, and he was a big fan of MMA sports and football, and earned his black belt in Taekwondo. He loved his family and would always do anything he could to help those in need. Ryan loved all animals and they loved him back, as did anyone who knew him. Preceded in death by mother Laura Prophet. Survived by wife of 27 years, Aurora Prophet, son Kyle Prophet (26), daughter Sara-Rain Prophet (15), father Ski Prophet of FL., brothers; James Haumann of GA., Richard Prophet of ID., and Patrick Prophet of FL., sisters; Katie Peterson and Corina Mulford of NE, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 PM. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
