Ryne Baker
Ryne Baker

Seymour - Ryne "Happy" Nicholos Baker, age 33 of Seymour, TN, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Centennial Hospital in Nashville, TN, after a brief battle with cancer. He was a member of Seymour United Methodist Church.

Ryne is preceded in death by his grandfather, Max D Baker Sr. He is survived by parents, Gary and Martha Lindsay; beloved sister, Arrianna Lindsay; grandmother, Shirley E Baker; uncles, David Baker, Derek (Kim) Baker, cousins, Sarah, Nathaniel and Aaron Baker; brothers, Josh Steel, Jim Nixon, Eric Head and Chris Cleaveland, and many other family and friends.

Ryne graduated Tennessee Tech University with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He worked at Denso Manufacturing Company and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gaming, building circuits and so much more. He was greatly loved and will be missed.

A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike, in Knoxville, on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00a.m., with Reverend Paul Seay officiating. A Celebration of Ryne's Life will be held at a later date. For those who would like to honor Ryne's memory with a donation, you may make a contribution to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Options, Inc.
233 S. Peters Road
Knoxville, TN 37923
865-693-2273
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
