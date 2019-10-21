Resources
S. Laveda Vineyard

S. Laveda Vineyard Obituary
Knoxville - S. Laveda Vineyard, born April 19, 1948, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was a long-time member of Vestal Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and served on several committees.

She is preceded in death by parents, Rev. Bert and Polly Gibson; husband, Don Vineyard; daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Trent Russell; great-grandson, PFC Patrick Fitzgibbon; sister, Irene Gibson.

She leaves behind a loving family, sons, Bert (Stacy) Dishman and Carl Vineyard; grandchildren, Baveda "B.J" (Rodney) Reno, Latricia "Trish" (Donnie) Fitzgibbon, Bert Dishman II, Brettlyn Dishman; 9 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; brothers Buster (Pat) Gibson, Donnie (Donna) Gibson; several nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 PM on Tuesday, October 22nd at Berry Highland South followed by a service at 8 PM with Rev. Damon Gibson and Rev. Arnold Green officiating. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 23rd at Asbury Cemetery at 1:00 PM.

Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.berryhighlandsouth.com.

Berry Highland South

9010 E Simpson Road

Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
