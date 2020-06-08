Sabra Y. Simpson
Sabra Y. Simpson

Knoxville - Sabra Y. Simpson age 63 of Knoxville, TN passed away on June 3, 2020.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry L. Simpson, Jr. sisters, Julia Greene and Laura Greene; brother, Bobby Greene; sister-in-law's, Elaine Rhodes and Janet Crawford.

Visitation will be from 6-8pm Thursday, June 11th at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel with a funeral service to follow. Graveside will be held 10am Friday, June 12th at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Simpson family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
