Sabra Y. Simpson
Knoxville - Sabra Y. Simpson age 63 of Knoxville, TN passed away on June 3, 2020.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry L. Simpson, Jr. sisters, Julia Greene and Laura Greene; brother, Bobby Greene; sister-in-law's, Elaine Rhodes and Janet Crawford.
Visitation will be from 6-8pm Thursday, June 11th at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel with a funeral service to follow. Graveside will be held 10am Friday, June 12th at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.