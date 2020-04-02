|
|
Sadie Irene McFadden Price
Knoxville - Sadie Irene McFadden Price, age 82, of Knoxville TN and formerly of Mint Hill NC, went home to be with the Lord on April 1, 2020. Irene was a loving and giving wife, mother, sister and friend. After careers in both nursing and real estate sales, she devoted herself to her family and friends. She was a lifelong Christian and active in several different churches as long as her health allowed, and to those who knew and loved her, she was a living witness of perseverance. Although she will be missed terribly by her family and many friends, we rejoice that she is now healed and home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ben, to whom she was married for 57 years. She is also preceded in death by parents Joseph and Mary McFadden, sisters Betty McCray, Virginia Perkins and Nancy Keesler and brother Clark McFadden. Irene is survived by her daughters Angela Alford (Tom) and Robin Kriegner (Bo), by her grandchildren, Ashley and Patrick Rollins (Jennifer) and by a large extended family. The family wish to extend deepest gratitude to the staff at NHC Place Assisted Living for their professional and compassionate care of Mom in the last few years of her life.
In accordance with Irene's wishes, interment will be private. No formal service will be held due to the current restrictions on gatherings. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the . Arrangements will be handled by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020