Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Resources
More Obituaries for Sadie Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sadie Irene McFadden Price

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sadie Irene McFadden Price Obituary
Sadie Irene McFadden Price

Knoxville - Sadie Irene McFadden Price, age 82, of Knoxville TN and formerly of Mint Hill NC, went home to be with the Lord on April 1, 2020. Irene was a loving and giving wife, mother, sister and friend. After careers in both nursing and real estate sales, she devoted herself to her family and friends. She was a lifelong Christian and active in several different churches as long as her health allowed, and to those who knew and loved her, she was a living witness of perseverance. Although she will be missed terribly by her family and many friends, we rejoice that she is now healed and home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ben, to whom she was married for 57 years. She is also preceded in death by parents Joseph and Mary McFadden, sisters Betty McCray, Virginia Perkins and Nancy Keesler and brother Clark McFadden. Irene is survived by her daughters Angela Alford (Tom) and Robin Kriegner (Bo), by her grandchildren, Ashley and Patrick Rollins (Jennifer) and by a large extended family. The family wish to extend deepest gratitude to the staff at NHC Place Assisted Living for their professional and compassionate care of Mom in the last few years of her life.

In accordance with Irene's wishes, interment will be private. No formal service will be held due to the current restrictions on gatherings. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the . Arrangements will be handled by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sadie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -